Friday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball Stay/Go Decisions

Late last week Adou Thiero was the first Kentucky Wildcats to announce his desire to enter the transfer portal while leaving the door open for a return to Kentucky. This came as a shock to several members of Big Blue Nation, especially considering Thiero is the exact player Calipari pleaded the team needed in his final 2023-2024 show with Tom Leach.

Yesterday, Justin Edwards announced he plans to enter the NBA Draft and, unlike Thiero, hasn’t mentioned any thought of a potential return to Lexington for another year of college basketball. Coming into the season, this was expected considering how highly regarded Edwards was as a recruit. Despite a considerable down season, that opinion of him clearly hasn’t changed in NBA scouting circles or Edwards likely wouldn’t have entered so early.

Justin Edwards declares for the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/g7hc7zri8g — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 4, 2024

With these two both gone or at least on the way out, that leaves so many questions regarding the rest of the Kentucky basketball roster. Here is how we project the final destination of each rotational player head coach John Calipari had this past season.

Rob Dillingham — Departing

This one doesn’t need much elaboration. It was fun and we wish him the absolute best.

Reed Sheppard — Returning

It just wouldn’t feel right if a Kentucky legacy left after six short months of playing UK basketball. Both of Sheppard’s parents were multi-year players and had pretty decorated careers at Kentucky. It’s hard to tell how hard they’ll push for their son to make a choice, or if they’ll fully leave the ball in his court. Either way, his final game of the season was not the Reed Sheppard NBA scouts had been bragging about all season long. A second year in Lexington would be highly beneficial for both Sheppard and next season’s Wildcats.

D.J. Wagner — Returning

Like Edwards, Wagner returning to Kentucky for a second season was an afterthought just six months ago. While Edwards didn’t waste any time making his announcement, he’s a better raw talent and flashed incredible highs during parts of the regular season that Wagner did not. Another year at UK— alongside Sheppard — could be very beneficial.

Aaron Bradshaw — Returning

Did anyone get the vibe that Bradshaw just loves being at UK? He has a tremendous attitude and didn’t let an inconsistent rotation of big men impact how he carried himself with the team. Like Edwards, Bradshaw is incredibly raw with tons of “NBA upside” scouts drool over. However, another year in Lexington means more time to work on his craft and hit the gym. Not only will he have a second shot at winning at UK, but also increase his draft position.

Zvonimir Ivisic — Returning

Like Bradshaw, Ivisic is incredibly raw. He also had less playing time last season due to the NCAA taking much longer than expected to grant him permission to play at UK. The European big man has a ton of skill with all the upside in the world, but he needs more time. It helps that he and Bradshaw have a strong relationship and one could impact the other.

Ugonna Onyenso — Departing

Instead of Thiero and Edwards, Onyenso leaving felt like it should have been the first departure announced. He’s not released anything yet, but it was just a year ago when Onyenso was in the transfer portal before deciding to come back for a sophomore season. While he did receive a considerable amount of playing time as the team’s defensive anchor, the team’s front court seems just too crowded for him to stick around for another year.

We could have mentioned Jordan Burks, but he averaged just over seven minutes in 20 games played. A return to Kentucky seems likely, but he may not want to continue to ride Kentucky’s bench and could be on his way to entering his name in the transfer portal.

Tweet of the Day

Really going to miss him.

Headlines

Virginia Tech Commit Amelia Hassett Flips to Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

Big for the Lady Wildcats.

Seton Hall rallies late, tops Indiana State to win NIT title - ESPN

Were you watching?

Mitch Barnhart Believes NIL Changes are Coming - Vaught’s Views

What does this mean?

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in crash - ESPN

Officially touble in Kansas City.

Several Teams Have Interest in Adou Thiero - Vaught’s Views

Not surprised.

How Texans went from NFL laughingstock to contender - USA Today

It didn’t take long.

Barion Brown, Dane Key Have NFL Talent - Vaught’s Views

Will this be their final year?

“Dangerous” Yankees return home after scorching start - USA Today

It’s April.