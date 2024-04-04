Kentucky lands promising Virginia Tech center Clara Strack

Kenny Brooks is officially on fire.

After landing Amelia Hassett and Georgia Amoore earlier Thursday, the Kentucky Wildcats have now scored a pledge from Virginia Tech transfer center Clara Strack.

Strack announced the news on Instagram.

A 4-star class of 2023 signee, Strack became a major part of the Hokies’ rotation as a true freshman, averaging 4.5 points (56.4% shooting), 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5 native of New York saved her best for last. In the Hokies’ NCAA Tournament Round of 64 win over Marshall, Strack recorded 17 points (7/7 shooting), five rebounds, four blocks, and two assists.

In the Round of 32 loss to Baylor, she racked up 18 points (6/8 shooting), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. She’ll now have three years of eligibility remaining in Lexington.

Big things happening in Lexington.

