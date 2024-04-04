Justin Edwards enters NBA Draft

Justin Edwards is ready to test the NBA waters.

Edwards has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, which he announced on Thursday.

Edwards made no mention of a possible return to Kentucky.

A 5-star recruit in the class of 2024, Edwards came to Kentucky with a world of potential as a consensus top-10 recruit who was, at one point, ranked No. 1 overall in the class. However, it quickly became evident that Edwards’ potential was miles away from ever being reached as he struggled to make a positive impact in his freshman season.

In 32 games (30 starts), Edwards averaged 8.8 points on 48.6% shooting from the field (36.5% from 3-point land), 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He had some nice performances down the stretch — scoring 28 points in a win over Alabama and 16 in the win at Tennessee — but the lasting image of what’s likely his one year in Lexington will be getting blocked by the rim on a dunk attempt in Kentucky’s 80-76 loss to 14-seeded Oakland in the NCAA Tournament.

Edwards is still projected as a late first/early second-round pick in NBA Mock Draft projections. Combined with the fact that he’s represented by Klutch, an agency as good as anyone at getting clients drafted, his time in Lexington is as good as over.

The 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is May 29th at 11:59 pm ET.

