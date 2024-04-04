Amelia Hassett becomes Kentucky’s first commitment of the Kenny Brooks era

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed their first commitment in the Kenny Brooks era.

Amelia Hassett is a 6-foot-3 JUCO forward from Australia who previously played her first two years of college at Eastern Florida State College.

Hassett announced her commitment to Kentucky via Instagram on Thursday. She was originally committed to Virginia Tech but decided to decommit after Brooks left for Kentucky.

Hassett will come to Kentucky as a junior. At her previous school, she averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds per game in her sophomore year. She’s the first of what hopes to be many additions in the coming weeks via the high school recruiting circuit and within the college transfer portal.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a new era under Brooks, who will look to get Kentucky women’s basketball to its first Final Four in program history.

When Brooks was at Virginia Tech, he was able to help lead Virginia Tech to its first Final Four in 2023 and won the ACC regular-season championship in 2024. That’s the kind of success Hassett will look to help Brooks replicate in Lexington.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

