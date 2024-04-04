SEC coaching carousel continues with Eric Musselman (and Khalif Battle) leaving Arkansas

The Muss Buss is leaving town.

On Thursday, news broke that Eric Musselman was leaving Arkansas to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans.

That could lead to another move being made within the SEC. Trilly Donovan reports that Ole Miss’ Chris Beard is in the mix to be the next coach at Arkansas. Donovan also mentions that former LSU coach Will Wade, now at McNeese State, is in the mix.

While Musselman is coming off a forgettable season with the Razorbacks, there was an argument for him being the SEC’s best head coach from 2020-23. During that span, he led Arkansas to a pair of Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 appearance.

The 59-year-old native of Ohio played collegiately at San Diego and was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2002-04. He also coached the Sacramento Kings for the 2006-07 season, so he’s got plenty of ties to the West Coast.

With this move, Arkansas joins Vanderbilt as SEC programs changing coaches this offseason. The Dores fired Jerry Stackhouse and replaced him with James Madison’s Mark Byington.

With Muss departing, Arkansas’ best player is also leaving town, as Khalif Battle is entering the transfer portal, per Jon Rothstein.

Battle instantly becomes one of the best players to enter the transfer portal.

Arkansas' Khalif Battle tells me that he plans to transfer.



Has one year of eligibility remaining. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 4, 2024

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound Battle began his career at Butler, transferred to Temple, then transferred to Arkansas this past offseason. He averaged 14.8 points (40.6% shooting and 35.5% from deep), 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Battle got off to a slow start with his new name and battled through some injuries. But once he got going, he was nearly unstoppable.

Over his final seven games, Battle averaged 29.6 points per game while making 52/102 shots (50.1%). That included a 34-point effort in the Hogs’ narrow loss at Kentucky.

You have to think he’s likely to follow Muss to USC, but if he’s open to other schools, John Calipari needs to make a call to him.

