Julius Randle out for season

Julius Randle's season has come to an end.

After dislocating his right shoulder on January 27th, Randle had been rehabbing in hopes of returning for the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

However, the shoulder hasn’t healed as hoped for, so the former Kentucky Wildcats star is opting to have season-ending surgery.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on ESPN.

Doctors warned him recently that continued instability in the shoulder made it unsafe for him to play again this season, sources told ESPN. He had done everything possible to avoid surgery and return for the playoffs. However, the procedure became an increasing inevitability after recent visits to two specialists who warned of further injury and possible permanent damage to the shoulder if he returned to play before a surgical procedure, sources said.

The New York Knicks say that Randle will be reevaluated in September following surgery.

On Instagram, Randle posted the following message:

“The journey is the journey. Just keep going. It is what you think it is.”

The good news is the surgery is expected to allow Randle to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

In 46 games this season, the All-Star forward averaged 24 points on 47% shooting (31.1% from deep), 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Here’s to hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the former Cat!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats content, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!