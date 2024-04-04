Thursday Headlines: Is John Calipari still a Top 10 coach?

Is John Calipari still a top 10 college basketball coach?

While the last few years have not been kind to the Kentucky head coach, a new ranking list over at 247 Sports has Calipari in the top 10 nationally.

Grant Hughes put together a list of the top 15 coaches in the sport and places Calipari at #10, above some notable names like Alabama’s Nate Oats, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, Eric Musselman at Arkansas, and Jon Scheyer at Duke.

Here is what Hughes had to say about Calipari.

Calipari is arguably the greatest recruiter in college basketball history and led Kentucky to No. 1 in the AP Poll in seven of his first 11 seasons on campus. He’s a three-time Naismith Coach of the Year and has led his teams to six Final Fours and a national championship. However, he’s led the Wildcats to just one NCAA Tournament win since 2018-19 and suffered first-round losses to double-digit seeds in two of the last three postseasons. He’s done less with more than any other coach over the last three seasons but remains in our top 10 based on his past accomplishments and continued dominance on the recruiting trail.

Calipari earns some points in the ranking based on his first several seasons at Kentucky, and understandably so, as that run was incredible but things have not gone well the last few seasons, and Calipari is entering what seems to be a make-or-break year.

The list is quite interesting, and has some rather questionable choices if you ask me, but you can check it out in full here.

Tweet of the Day

Florida sets its 2024 Homecoming football game for Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/IxxIMBfsi6 — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) April 3, 2024

Should be a big game when the Cats come to the Swamp this fall.

Headlines

Kentucky Baseball projected to host regional at midseason mark - KSR

The UK Baseball team is looking solid midway through the season.

Bush Hamdan knows Barion Brown, Dane Key have NFL talent - Vaughts Views

UK’s wide receiver duo definitely has plenty of talent.

College Football Super League being discussed - Bleacher Report

I think a lot of us saw this coming.

Purdue’s first Final Four in more than 40 years brings memories of KY native - Herald Leader

A pretty neat story.

Malachi Flynn scores 50 off the bench - ESPN

Not sure anyone saw that coming.

Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups reportedly part of 2024 HOF class - Yahoo

Those of us who watched the NBA in the early 2000s can appreciate this.

UCONN flight to Arizona delayed - CBS Sports

What a wild scenario for the UCONN basketball team.