Who do you want to see win the National Championship?

We are just a few days away from the Final Four and the National Championship game taking place.

Unfortunately, the Kentucky Wildcats are not playing this weekend, and for me, after Kentucky loses in the tournament, it becomes about me rooting against the teams that I don’t want to see cutting down the nets.

Last weekend could not have gone better for Kentucky fans with the Duke Blue Devils and Tennessee Volunteers heading home.

Now that the Final Four is set with Connecticut, Alabama, NC State, and Purdue reaching the final weekend of the season, I wanted to see who the BBN wants to see win the championship.

For me, I am in the anyone but UConn boat as a win would give the Huskies a sixth national championship in program history and would be just two behind Kentucky.

It would also be the sixth national championship in 25 years for UConn, which would be an insane run since 1999 for the Huskies.

As we approach the weekend, who do you want to see win the championship? Vote in the poll below and let us know why in the comments section!