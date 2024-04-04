Virginia Tech transfer Georgia Amoore commits to Kentucky

Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats have scored their first major transfer recruiting win, and boy, is it a big one!

After Brooks left Virginia Tech to become the head coach at Kentucky, it became a given that the Cats would land several Hokies transfers and/or recruits who wanted to follow their coach to Lexington.

The first such player will be Georgia Amoore, who committed to Kentucky on Tuesday via Instagram.

A 5-foot-6 point guard out of Australia, Amoore averaged 18.8 points (41.2% shooting from the field and 33.5% on 3-pointers) and 6.8 assists per game this past season. She’s the program’s all-time assists leader.

Over the past two seasons, Amoore helped engineer the greatest stretch in Virginia Tech history, winning 56 games and advancing to the program’s first Final Four in 2023.

One of the most accomplished players in Virginia Tech history, Amoore’s four-year career to this point has seen her the following accolades:

Named to All-ACC Freshman Team

Was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection

A Third-team All-American

The 2023 ACC Tournament MVP

Amoore and Brooks helped turn Virginia Tech into one of the best programs in women’s basketball. They’ll now look to do the same for a Kentucky program that has never been to the Final Four and hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2022.

