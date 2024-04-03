Oscar Tshiebwe named NBA G-League Rookie of the Year

The NBA has named Indiana Mad Ants big man and former Kentucky Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe as the 2023-24 G-League Rookie of the Year.

In his first season as a pro, Tshiebwe was the G-League rebounding champion and set a new league single-season rebounding per game record at 16.2. He racked up 27 double-doubles and set new single-season Mad Ant franchise records for total rebounds (530), offensive rebounds (200), and defensive rebounds (330). He also holds the franchise’s single-game rebounding record (28)

Tshiebwe averaged 16.2 points per game and finished with the fourth-best single-season field-goal percentage in franchise history at 57.4% on 218/380 makes. He had seven games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Tshiebwe participated in NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the Rising Stars game in Indianapolis. He appeared in the G-League Up Next games and hit the game-winning free throw in the championship game for Team EYL.

Way to go, Oscar!

