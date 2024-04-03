3-point sharpshooter Cade Tyson contacted by Kentucky

We have another new name to watch for in the transfer portal with Kentucky Basketball.

According to Nick Jones at Team Curry, Belmont transfer Cady Tyson has heard from Kentucky.

The Duke Blue Devils, Tennessee Volunteers, and North Carolina Tar Heels have also reached out.

The North Carolina native was originally an unranked class of 2022 recruit but has quickly become one of the biggest names in the portal. He was the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.6 points (49% shooting and 41.7% on 3s) and 4.6 rebounds per game.

As a sophomore this past season, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Tyson racked up 16.2 points on 49.3% shooting and a blistering 46.5% shooting from deep (5.5 attempts per game) to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Getting a guy like Tyson to replace the 3-point shooting lost by Antonio Reeves and likely Reed Sheppard would be a massive win for John Calipari, who badly needs a few of those in the coming weeks. While it’s tough to take a player now while waiting for NBA Draft decisions, Tyson is the kind of player you should probably make an exception for and take ASAP if he wants to come to Kentucky.

Kentucky reached out to Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon earlier Wednesday.

Check out some highlights of Tyson in action below.

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go CATS!