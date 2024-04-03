Kentucky is recruiting Jalen Blackmon, the son of James Blackmon

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to vet the transfer portal, the latest being a player with a deep connection to the school.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Kentucky has reached out to Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon.

The son of former Wildcats star James Blackmon, Jalen has drawn additional interest from the Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others. He’s also testing the NBA Draft waters.

Stetson transfer Jalen Blackmon will go through the NBA draft process while in the portal and is signing with Scott Nichols of Rize Management. All-ASUN guard heard from:



Kansas

Kentucky

Indiana

Northwestern

Xavier

UCLA

Butler

Mississippi St.

Colorado

Cal

Texas

BYU

Utah St.

LMU pic.twitter.com/yb9PCHE9hB — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 3, 2024

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Marion (IN), Blackmon started his collegiate career at Grand Canyon before heading to Stetson in 2022, where he’s been for the last two years.

This past season, Blackmon averaged 21.3 points on 42.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Per KenPom, he primarily played at the 2 and occasionally at the 3 with Stetson.

Jalen’s brother, James Blackmon Jr., played at Indiana from 2014-17, so you have to think they’ll be a major player.

Kentucky needs to add at least one veteran guard from the portal to help offset the loss of Antonio Reeves, and Blackmon is one of the best out there right now.

