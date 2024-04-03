Reed Sheppard Experience coming to Lexington next week

While we wait for news about Reed Sheppard’s future NBA Draft decision, we do have an announcement about a future event involving the Kentucky Wildcats guard.

The Reed Sheppard Experience is coming to Lexington on April 11th alongside family members Jeff Sheppard, Stacey Reed Sheppard, and Madison Sheppard.

This event will take place in Rupp Arena with two sessions, and space is limited.

The experience includes the following:

Q&A and demos from Reed

Basketball contests to win exclusive prizes

Photo opportunity with Reed for campers and their families

Signed Reed Sheppard #15 Authentic Nike Kentucky Jersey

Breakout sessions with Jeff, Stacey, and Madison Sheppard

The Reed Sheppard Experience is open to all ages and abilities, with pricing beginning at $199. For those who aren’t able to attend in person but want to participate, a virtual option is available for $149 and includes the Q&A demos with Reed, along with a signed jersey.

More information and registration for The Reed Sheppard Experience is available at ReedSheppardCamp.com.