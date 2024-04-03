Boogie Fland shines at McDonald’s All-American Game

Tuesday night was a big one for several Kentucky Wildcats commits as they took the court in Houston for the annual McDonald’s All-American Game.

With big names all throughout the game, including Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey, it was Boogie Fland who stole the show, helping propel his East squad to an 88-86 win.

Fland finished the night with 17 points on 6/14 shooting from the floor, including 3/6 from deep. He also added five rebounds and three assists. Not to mention he had the put-back shot that pushed the East squad in front in the final minute.

With a complete flip in the back-court likely coming for Kentucky, it was a good sight for the BBN to see the 5-star guard perform well in this game. Not to mention the play of other UK commits, Jayden Quaintance and Karter Knox, should help build some excitement for John Calipari’s roster next season.

Quaintance chipped in nine points on 4/5 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block. Knox had nine points on 4/6 shooting with one rebound.

The BBN is once again wanting a guy who can go get you a bucket in a tight game. This past year we had three with Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, and Rob Dillingham. Now it looks like we at least have one player that can for the moment.

Fland is currently ranked as a five-star combo guard in the class of 2024 and is considered the No. 18 player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

