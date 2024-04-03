 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky a finalist for Bo Jackson

The 4-star RB would be a big get!

By TJ Barnett
/ new
Hayes Fawcett - On3

Good morning, BBN!

Bo Jackson, a 4-star running back out of Cleveland, Ohio, just included the Kentucky Wildcats in his final list.

He’s a junior at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, and he has lived up to his name. There’s no relation to the great Bo Jackson from Auburn, but when you have a name like that, you have no choice but to play the RB position and be a star!

It’s only a top 12, and the competition is very stiff, but we’ve seen Mark Stoops and Co. pull off some big-time recruits like this over their tenure, so this wouldn’t be surprising.

Also, the Cats were his first D1 offer back in 2022, and that tends to carry a lot of weight with recruits.

Ohio State is the current frontrunner for Jackson, and he just took a visit there this past weekend.

It’d be pretty sweet to see “Bo Jackson, Kentucky Wildcat” — but I’m sure it’ll be a while until we hear any major update here as he hasn’t announced any “official” visits.

Tweet of the Day

Go see Antonio at KSBar next Friday!

Headlines

Reed Sheppard Tabbed NABC National Freshman of the Year - UK

Sheppard is the first winner from Kentucky to claim the honor which began awarding players in 2016-17.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Baseball postponed due to weather - KSR

The crazy weather in Lexington moved the rivalry to today, go out and support!

Kelsey bringing his three main Charleston assistants to U of L - Kentucky Today

A lot of energy from Kelsey and UofL...

Iowa-LSU sets women’s NCAA hoops ratings record with 12.3M viewers - ESPN

What a historic number, for all sports, not just Women’s.

Chiefs lose stadium renovation vote, leaving their future in doubt - NBC Sports

If the Chiefs choose to re-locate, that would be a huge L for the franchise.

DJ Burns Jr. vs. Zach Edey: NC State and Purdue big men to clash in Final Four providing showdown we want - CBS Sports

The earth will shake when these two clash down low.

Joel Embiid posts 24 points, leads 76ers to win in return from knee injury - Yahoo Sports

He’s back!

Super Anna: Can’t-miss Davis arrives again in Augusta, this time a Tiger - NBC Sports

Ahh, Masters season is upon us.

Snyder’s Soapbox: In defense of Bryce Harper’s unabashed Philadelphia sports pandering - CBS Sports

Bryce Harper is not human.

NCAA women’s tournament brass may mull changes this summer - ESPN

This is interesting...

NFL offseason: 5 smartest moves include deals from Eagles, Chiefs and Bears - Yahoo Sports

It’s been a fun offseason.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...