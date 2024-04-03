Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky a finalist for Bo Jackson

Good morning, BBN!

Bo Jackson, a 4-star running back out of Cleveland, Ohio, just included the Kentucky Wildcats in his final list.

He’s a junior at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, and he has lived up to his name. There’s no relation to the great Bo Jackson from Auburn, but when you have a name like that, you have no choice but to play the RB position and be a star!

NEWS: Four-Star RB Bo Jackson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 210 RB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 5 RB) per On3



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/RrVwpWdwkd pic.twitter.com/AYBpsFCK8G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2024

It’s only a top 12, and the competition is very stiff, but we’ve seen Mark Stoops and Co. pull off some big-time recruits like this over their tenure, so this wouldn’t be surprising.

Also, the Cats were his first D1 offer back in 2022, and that tends to carry a lot of weight with recruits.

Ohio State is the current frontrunner for Jackson, and he just took a visit there this past weekend.

It’d be pretty sweet to see “Bo Jackson, Kentucky Wildcat” — but I’m sure it’ll be a while until we hear any major update here as he hasn’t announced any “official” visits.

Tweet of the Day

Come meet your All-American sharp shooter, @toniooreeves, before he begins his NBA journey! ⚪️ He’ll be at @ksbarandgrille on Friday, April 12th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Autographs and photos. Visit https://t.co/FbWBiZYdn6 all of the details.#bbn #nil #clubblue… pic.twitter.com/9UL2Kgj2ds — CLUB BLUE (@ClubBlueNIL) April 2, 2024

Go see Antonio at KSBar next Friday!

Headlines

Reed Sheppard Tabbed NABC National Freshman of the Year - UK

Sheppard is the first winner from Kentucky to claim the honor which began awarding players in 2016-17.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Baseball postponed due to weather - KSR

The crazy weather in Lexington moved the rivalry to today, go out and support!

Kelsey bringing his three main Charleston assistants to U of L - Kentucky Today

A lot of energy from Kelsey and UofL...

Iowa-LSU sets women’s NCAA hoops ratings record with 12.3M viewers - ESPN

What a historic number, for all sports, not just Women’s.

Chiefs lose stadium renovation vote, leaving their future in doubt - NBC Sports

If the Chiefs choose to re-locate, that would be a huge L for the franchise.

DJ Burns Jr. vs. Zach Edey: NC State and Purdue big men to clash in Final Four providing showdown we want - CBS Sports

The earth will shake when these two clash down low.

Joel Embiid posts 24 points, leads 76ers to win in return from knee injury - Yahoo Sports

He’s back!

Super Anna: Can’t-miss Davis arrives again in Augusta, this time a Tiger - NBC Sports

Ahh, Masters season is upon us.

Snyder’s Soapbox: In defense of Bryce Harper’s unabashed Philadelphia sports pandering - CBS Sports

Bryce Harper is not human.

NCAA women’s tournament brass may mull changes this summer - ESPN

This is interesting...

NFL offseason: 5 smartest moves include deals from Eagles, Chiefs and Bears - Yahoo Sports

It’s been a fun offseason.