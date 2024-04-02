Liam McNeeley shouts out Boogie Fland

The Kentucky Wildcats once again are well represented at the McDonald’s All-American Game, as three commits took to the court on Tuesday night.

Could they add a fourth commit from the game? It seems possible.

Liam McNeeley, a 5-star forward from Montverde Academy, recently decommitted from Indiana, and John Calipari and his staff have been in contact with the sharpshooting forward. McNeeley has impressed with his shot-making ability throughout the week, but one player that has impressed McNeeley himself this week is UK signee Boogie Fland.

“One person that’s stood out to me is Boogie Fland,” McNeeley told KSR’s Jacob Polacheck. “He’s really good. He’s getting the job done.”

Top-15 uncommitted forward Liam McNeeley shouts out Kentucky PG signee Boogie Fland as a player that's impressed him at @McDAAG this week.



"He's getting the job done."



McNeeley listed Kentucky as a school that's "top of mind."



"He's getting the job done." McNeeley listed Kentucky as a school that's "top of mind."

Not only is Fland impressing, but it appears that the Cats are making a push in his recruitment. Alongside the Cats, he also listed UCONN, Kansas, Houston, and Michigan as the schools that are “top of my mind right now.”

There is a lot to like about McNeeley’s game, and he could add some solid shooting to a class that is fairly weak in that category across the board for the Cats.

Will he end up in Lexington? We will likely know fairly soon with the high school Chipotle Nationals taking place this weekend. McNeeley plans to start visiting schools once that event concludes.

McNeeley is currently listed as the No. 15 player in the class, according to 247 Sports Composite. They also list him as the No. 4 small forward in the class.

