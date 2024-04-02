Meechie Johnson to Ohio State; Jordan Ivy-Curry to Virginia Tech

The Kentucky Wildcats have already reached out to a host of players in the transfer portal, but two of them are already off the board.

Just one day after Kentucky’s reported interest in Meechie Johnson, the South Carolina guard has committed to Ohio State.

Elsewhere, UT San Antonio guard Jordan Ivy-Curry committed to Virginia Tech. He too was recently contacted by Kentucky.

Excited to be a Hokie pic.twitter.com/aiZeQLZoHt — Jordanivycurry (@jloadingx10) April 2, 2024

As mentioned before, this is the kind of bind Kentucky is likely going to be in for the next 1-2 months. Most transfer recruitments don’t drag out for more than a few weeks, which we’re seeing with these two and other notable transfers making commitments this week.

Kentucky, meanwhile, is waiting to see what guys like Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner ultimately decide to do. All three are locks to test the NBA Draft waters, and a final decision may not come until the end of May for any of them.

I don’t believe the Wildcats were heavily pursuing either Johnson or Ivy-Curry, as there will likely be bigger names to pursue. But will whoever those names are want to consider Kentucky when there’s at least a chance Wagner/Sheppard/Edwards return to join incoming recruits Boogie Fland and Travis Perry in the backcourt?

It’s a tough spot for John Calipari to be in, but it’s also why he’s making nearly $10 million annually.