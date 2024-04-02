John Calipari likely not making changes to coaching staff, per report

With the fall of Kentucky Basketball in recent years, some believed the program would have some type of mutual parting with John Calipari.

Nope.

Well, if Calipari is brought back, surely he’ll make major changes to his staff...

Nah.

While there was a lot of smoke that big changes were coming to Calipari’s staff, it appears those are no longer happening, according to KSR’s Matt Jones.

As I said on KSR this morning, I am hearing that it is unlikely Calipari makes multiple staff changes and it may be the case that he makes none



A week ago I was told 2-3 changes were imminent. It looks like the plan has changed — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 2, 2024

There’s a chance this could be Calipari waiting to see if whoever he planned to let go is able to get another job before being fired, so I don’t think it’s a done deal that no changes are made.

However, if this report holds true, it would be pretty disappointing since it feels like there would be no real changes to a program that no one is afraid of anymore. Hearing Oakland players and even the coach talk the talk as a 14-seed and then punk Kentucky was one of the true low points of the Calipari era, one that feels like it’s going a bit past its expiration date.

But let’s be real. Unless Kentucky is adding someone like Jay Wright or Coach K, making a change to the assistant coaching staff isn’t drastically changing things. That’s on the head coach to do, so here’s to hoping Calipari finds a way to get this program back to respectability and winning in the postseason.

Or else, this is going to one heck of a miserable year.