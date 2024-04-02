Adou Thiero drawing plenty of interest after entering the transfer portal

If the Kentucky Wildcats are to keep Adou Thiero, they’ll have to take a page out of Mark Stoops’ playbook and pony up.

Thiero, who is also testing the NBA Draft waters, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, and he’s already a popular name within it.

Per ESPN writer Jeff Borzello, Thiero has already heard from at least 21 schools, including the NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona Wildcats, and Indiana Hoosiers.

Related Sean Pedulla drawing interest from Kentucky

The Pittsburgh native is also drawing interest from home-state schools Pitt, Duquesne, and Penn State.

Borzello later added that the plan is for Thiero is announce a list next week.

Thiero, who is also going through the NBA draft process, plans to cut his list next week. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 2, 2024

While Thiero is in the portal, his announcement tweet did not mention entering the transfer portal. It read like he was just testing the NBA waters to see if it was time to go pro while making sure to note that a return to Kentucky was still on the table.

You have to wonder if Thiero really does want to transfer or if this is really just him testing the market to make sure he gets the best NIL deals possible if he does play collegiately for one more season.

Either way, getting Adou Thiero back to Lexington has to be at or near the top of John Calipari’s offseason to-do list.

Adou Thiero Dunk Compilation. pic.twitter.com/DJphQj0spR — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) March 7, 2024

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats content.