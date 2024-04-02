 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adou Thiero drawing plenty of interest after entering the transfer portal

A host of high-major programs have contacted the Kentucky transfer, including Final Four-bound NC State.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Adou Thiero Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

If the Kentucky Wildcats are to keep Adou Thiero, they’ll have to take a page out of Mark Stoops’ playbook and pony up.

Thiero, who is also testing the NBA Draft waters, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, and he’s already a popular name within it.

Per ESPN writer Jeff Borzello, Thiero has already heard from at least 21 schools, including the NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona Wildcats, and Indiana Hoosiers.

The Pittsburgh native is also drawing interest from home-state schools Pitt, Duquesne, and Penn State.

Borzello later added that the plan is for Thiero is announce a list next week.

While Thiero is in the portal, his announcement tweet did not mention entering the transfer portal. It read like he was just testing the NBA waters to see if it was time to go pro while making sure to note that a return to Kentucky was still on the table.

You have to wonder if Thiero really does want to transfer or if this is really just him testing the market to make sure he gets the best NIL deals possible if he does play collegiately for one more season.

Either way, getting Adou Thiero back to Lexington has to be at or near the top of John Calipari’s offseason to-do list.

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats content.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...