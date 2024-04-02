Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham earn National Freshman of the Year honors

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kentucky Basketball has the best freshman in college basketball.

This time, however, the Cats had not one but two players earn National Freshman of the Year honors.

First, it was Rob Dillingham being named Andy Katz’s Freshman of the Year at NCAA.com.

Andy Katz’s Freshman of the Year Rob Dillingham pic.twitter.com/RcHo322xKf — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2024

In addition, Reed Sheppard was just named the National Association of Basketball Coaches National Freshman of the Year. Sheppard is the first Wildcat to win the award, which began in 2016-17.

This season, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points per game and led the team with 148 assists, the eighth-most in single-season program history by a freshman. He also snatched 82 steals, the second-most by a player in program history, trailing only Rajon Rondo (87).

Sheppard is the only player in the country with at least 80 steals, 145 assists, and 70 3-pointers made this season. His 3-point percentage of 52.1% led the country.

Sheppard was previously named the nation’s best freshman by the USBWA, The Field of 68, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, and ESPN’s Dick Vitale, while College Hoops Today tabbed the London (KY) native as the National Sixth Man of the Year.

As for Dillingham, the North Carolina native averaged 15.2 points on 47.5% shooting (44.4% from deep), 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per contest. He had eight games of 20+ points, six of which came over Kentucky’s final 13 games entering the NCAA Tournament.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.