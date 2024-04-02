Rajon Rondo officially retires from the NBA

Rajon Rondo was one of the best floor generals in NBA history. Having spent his collegiate years with the Kentucky Wildcats, Rondo was always a part of BBN, and many from the Bluegrass state followed his illustrious NBA career.

However, that chapter can officially be closed as the former NBA Champion was asked point-blank if he’s done with the NBA. He told All the Smoke Productions that he’s done and wants to spend his time with his children.

Here’s the announcement.

Rajon Rondo has officially announced his retirement from the NBA. 4x All-Star, 3x Assist Champ, 2x Champ, 4x All-Defense. Hell of a career



His next chapter is just getting started.



Watch a special edition of Extra Smoke with @rajonrondo on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HSyG0yuoGX — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) April 2, 2024

Rondo has a series of accolades to his name, including winning two NBA Championships - one with the Lakers and the other, more notably with the Celtics. He was also on an All-NBA team, four All-Defensive teams, and four All-Star teams.

Rondo led the league in assists three times as well. Rondo averaged double-digit assists five years which is incredibly impressive. While his shooting, especially from the free-throw and three-line lines, was always leaving something to be desired, his intelligent play more than made up for it.

That said, Rondo hasn’t played in the NBA since spending the 2021-22 season with the Lakers and Cavaliers, splitting 39 games between the two franchises.

While he could still manage to be useful as a backup for a playoff team, it is no surprise that Rondo is hanging it up to focus on other, more important things in his life. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors!

