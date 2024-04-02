Sean Pedulla drawing interest from Kentucky

We know Kentucky Basketball is looking at Virginia Tech guard Tyler Nickel.

Now, another Hokies player is reportedly drawing interest from the Cats.

According to Wildcat Wave’s Wyatt Huff and Kentucky Kernel’s Tyler Russell, Kentucky has reached out to Virginia Tech transfer Sean Pedulla.

Originally a 3-star recruit in the 2021 class, Pedulla has spent three seasons in Blacksburg and has been a full-time starter for the past two.

This season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Pedulla averaged 16.4 points on 42.4% shooting from the field (32.5% on 3s) to go with 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest.

A native of Oklahoma, Pedulla already has one prediction to pick the Sooners at 247 Sports. It’s unclear how interested Kentucky is, being that DJ Wagner, Reed Sheppard, and/or Justin Edwards could strongly consider a return next year. That may put Kentucky in a holding pattern for several weeks.

However, if John Calipari and Co. want to go all-in to get a veteran guard out of the portal ASAP, Pedulla is easily one of the best players to become available.

Here are some highlights of Pedulla in action with the Hokies.

