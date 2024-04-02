Karter Knox set to help Kentucky enjoy “a whole different year” after early NCAA Tournament exit

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American teams have been practicing this week preparing for the annual game, which takes place on Tuesday, April 2nd, inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Kentucky Wildcats have three commitments that were selected for the All-American team. Boogie Fland and Jayden Quaintance are playing for the East squad, while Karter Knox will suit up for the West.

Fans and evaluators always appreciate these few days. It allows the opportunity to see the best against the best. It’s a widely accepted fact that the practices during the McDonald’s festivities produce more tangible content than the actual game does.

One standout so far this week has been future Wildcat Karter Knox. The OTE star is known for his versatile scoring ability and sheer athleticism.

I had the chance to visit the OTE facility and watch Karter Knox’s RWE team in action back in December, and he really put on a show. I was impressed with his tenacity and in-your-face approach, something that his brother, Kevin, didn’t show much during his time at Kentucky.

Karter’s brother, Kevin Knox, was a former superstar at Kentucky before being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

So it’s no surprise that at Monday’s media day, Karter Knox took time to reflect on what it was like watching his brother Kevin play in the McDonald’s All-American game to now being a participant himself.

“It’s crazy as a little kid I was watching the game and just seeing him (Kevin) be in the McDonald’s game with the best of the best in the world and just seeing him be selected, it really touched my heart. That was what really inspired me to play basketball and keep going and go hard the way I do,” Knox told 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi.

When asked about Kentucky, Knox said he plans to make sure there won’t be another one-and-done exit in the NCAA Tournament.

“Last year, they didn’t do too good in the first round, but next year will be a whole different year. We’re going to get past the first round and hopefully win a National Championship, but at the end of the day, I want to be a pro, so I am going to go there, work my butt off and get drafted.”

Currently, 247 Sports ranks Karter Knox as a composite 5-star prospect and the 19th-best player in the class of 2024.

I have a feeling he’ll be aiming to show out in the game on Tuesday night in an attempt to prove that even playing against the nation’s elite, Karter Knox is still a dominant force to be reckoned with.