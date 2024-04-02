Louisville is paying Kenny Payne more to not coach than Pat Kelsey

Although Kenny Payne is no longer the head coach for the Louisville Cardinals, the former head coach will still be getting paid quite well for the next few years.

Payne and Louisville have agreed on a total severance of $7,250,000, according to The Courier-Journal.

The payments of over $200,000 began on the first of April and those payments will run until around the end of March in 2027.

With his buyout and his base salary while at Louisville, the former Kentucky Wildcats assistant will make a total of around $14,000,000.

Oof.

That total payout and record (12-52) is one of, if not the worst, outcomes for a major college head coach and program in years.

According to The Courier-Journal, Payne and Louisville agreed that he would not make any disparaging statements against or about the university as well.

As stated above, Payne ended his tenure in the 502 with a 12-52 overall record, tallying the program’s first-ever back-to-back 20-loss seasons.

Even worse is the fact that the Cards will be paying Payne more than new coach Pat Kelsey...

What Louisville will pay Pat Kelsey this year: $2.3 million



What Louisville will pay Kenny Payne this year: $2.5 million https://t.co/yng5xO9yVL — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) April 2, 2024

Woof.