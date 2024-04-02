Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball in the McDonald’s All-American Game

It’s amazing how quickly the page can flip in college basketball.

Two weeks ago, Kentucky Basketball was prepping for what a majority of the country expected to be a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

But since then, the Wildcats suffered an opening-round loss to Oakland, fans called for John Calipari’s job (without success), and Adou Thiero has entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky’s focus made an immediate pivot from what was a very brief postseason to putting the finishing touches on their 2024-2025 roster.

One key part of that process is working in the transfer portal to add key veterans with lots of experience, but don’t forget about Kentucky’s No. 2 recruiting class.

The Wildcats have Billy Richmond, Boogie Fland, Jayden Quaintance, Karter Knox, Somto Cyril, and Travis Perry all incoming.

Fland, Knox, and Quaintance will all play in tonight’s McDonald’s All-American game, with Fland and Quaintance representing the East and Knox representing the West.

Kentucky is the leader with three representatives in the game, while there are five other schools with two each. Complete rosters for both the East and West can be found here.

Here’s how you can watch the game.

Location/Time: Toyota Center, Houston at 9 PM ET

Toyota Center, Houston at 9 PM ET TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN, and Sling

Tweet of the Day

"The strength of our team is our TEAM. That's what we've had"



We'll have much more on a huge weekend for the Bat Cats coming up at 7:30! pic.twitter.com/XxP4ccErx8 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 1, 2024

Love this.

