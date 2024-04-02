Jayden Quaintance ready to improve Kentucky’s defense next season

Despite recent comments from John Calipari that the Kentucky Wildcats need to get older moving forward, he is set to bring in one of the nation’s best recruiting classes, with this year’s six-man group ranking second in the nation behind only Duke.

One of the biggest issues for the Cats this season was their defense or lack thereof. The Cats had the No. 110 ranked defense, according to KenPom, and lacked physicality on that end of the floor.

That will have to improve tremendously next season, and one of the incoming freshmen is ready to help change that for the Cats in 2024-25 alongside one of the more physical players in the class.

Jayden Quaintance is taking part in this week’s McDonald’s All-American Game. On media day, talked about defense and playing with incoming freshman Somto Cyril.

“I think it’s gonna be fun,” Quaintance said via KSR’s Zack Geoghegan. “Kentucky kinda struggled on defense a little bit last year, and I feel like, defensively, we kinda bring a lot of impact that way, just being physical, both being shot blockers. Me being able to kind of play passing lanes and play different positions, guard (different positions). I think it’s gonna be a fun experience for sure.”

It will take a complete group effort to improve Kentucky’s defensive issues from this past season, but having more physical players and a group wanting to lock teams down is a great start.

