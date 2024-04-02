Jaremiah Anglin Jr. set to return from ACL injury

A former 3-star safety from the class of 2023, Jaremiah Anglin Jr. has been cleared to resume playing football after tearing his ACL last year with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Anglin underwent surgery last year and has been going through rehab to recover from his injury. The redshirt freshman had to miss his first year due to the tear but is now able to get back on to the field.

Anglin announced the news on Twitter.

In Anglin’s senior season, he helped lead his high school team, Lake Wales, to a Florida 3S state title as his team finished 15-0 on the year. In his final year of high school, he racked up 62 tackles, 20 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and five forced fumbles, according to 247 Sports.

Anglin will have some competition on the field if he plays the safety position, as Kentucky will have four players who have played many snaps on the field: Zion Childress, Jordan Lovett, Ty Bryant, and Kristian Story.

It is still early on in spring ball, but Anglin will have some time to prove himself during practice to earn a role on this year’s team.