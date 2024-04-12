Friday Headlines: Time to Rally Behind Mark Pope

Kentucky basketball is set to hire Mark Pope as their next head coach. The soon-to-be former head coach ay BYU was reported as a potential candidate earlier in the day on Thursday but (because of Kentucky’s pursuit of Danny Hurley) wasn’t really considered to be a realistic option by the UK faithful.

Well, the news broke late Thursday night that it was pretty much a done deal, despite Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl being rumored as prime candidates.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart certainly swung for some big hits but struck out on Hurley, Nate Oats and Scott Drew. There were also rumors that Donovan wasn’t even offered the Kentucky job, despite being closer to the top of the priority list.

Even though Barnhart wasn’t able to land any of his main candidates, it was still believed that Kentucky had their choice of several “tier two” coaches in addition to Pope. However, the Wildcats clearly didn’t waste a lot of time inking Pope to make his return to Lexington.

As a two-year player at Kentucky, Pope was team captain of the 1996 championship team. He clearly made a strong impression on his teammates, as multiple took to social media on Thursday night to acknowledge what a terrific hire Pope is for the program.

Pope being a former player is a very similar to Hubert Davis (North Carolina) and John Scheyer (Duke) being head coaches who are former players for their respective programs. Both are doing quite well in their young careers and that could very well end up being the case for Pope.

After all, isn’t Pope sort of what every Kentucky fan was asking for?

He’ll be strong in offensive and defensive execution. The Wildcats should have success with out-of-bounds plays and late-game clock management. He’ll bring a serious passion for what it means to where a jersey with Kentucky across the front. And when he goes to talk to recruits, he can share his very own experience of what it’s like to play in Rupp Arena.

In addition to the most of the backlash Pope received on Thursday night, it was somewhat immature of Kentucky to expect to pry away Hurley or Oats.

Connecticut has five championships this century to Kentucky’s one, including two in the last two seasons. Would Hurley really leave a really great thing just for a pay raise? Sometimes the amount of money you’re being offered just isn’t life changing and that was clear with Hurley.

Alabama is historically a football school and remains that way even with legendary coach Nick Saban retiring after this past season. Oats just received a raise and made a Final Four. So, why would he leave a low-pressure environment for a slight pay raise?

Scott Drew’s decision to not come to Kentucky was a bit of a shocker, but it clearly wasn’t a good move for his family and you just have to respect that and move on. Kentucky fans would certainly rather have a guy like Pope who is all-in on the program compared to a coach who doesn’t fully want to be in Lexington.

With all of this being said, it’s time to embrace Mark Pope because there’s a real chance he’s exactly the coach Big Blue Nation is looking for.

