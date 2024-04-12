Mark Pope contract details: He’s getting paid more than Dan Hurley, Scott Drew, and Nate Oats

Mark Pope is going to be the next head coach of Kentucky men’s basketball.

It may have come to the shock of pretty much the entire BBN, but Coach Pope is now running the show in Lexington.

One of the first people to break this news was CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, who now has some details on Pope’s first contract with the Wildcats.

Per Norlander, Kentucky will pay Pope an average of $5.5 million on what is a five-year contract. At that average, Pope would have been the sixth-highest-paid coach in college basketball this season, making more than Dan Hurley, Scott Drew, and Nate Oats, according to Front Office Sports.

One last tweet tonight. Forgot to send out the @CBSSportsCBB news story on Pope and Kentucky. Kentucky sent a contract that has Pope on a five-year deal at an average of $5.5 million annually. https://t.co/PfCAAYH14B — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

Admittedly, I was thinking part of the reason to hire Pope may be the fact that you could get him on a smaller deal of $2-3 million and have more money for NIL, but that was probably just me being overly optimistic about a hire that’s going to be hard for Kentucky to sell. That’s just the hard truth in this scenario.

Kentucky fans should still rally behind Pope. He’s going to do everything he can to make this program great. That’s not a doubt.