Hey at least Mark Pope can rap

The Kentucky Wildcats are hiring Mark Pope as the school’s next head men’s basketball coach.

To say this was a shocking hire would be quite an understatement.

With only nine seasons of head-coaching experience and just one in a Power Six conference, Pope comes to Kentucky as by far the most unaccomplished coach the school has hired since...Joe B. Hall and his six years of coaching at Regis College and Central Missouri State?

Let’s just hope it works out. It’s a big risk. No doubt about that, but Pope does clearly have some potential as a coach for a high-major Division I program after getting BYU to 23 wins and an NCAA Tournament bid this season.

But hey, if the coaching thing doesn’t work out, Mark Pope knows how to drop some beats when it comes to rapping.

Mark Pope raps Hamilton pic.twitter.com/BUunzVBnzb — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 12, 2024

I hope he coaches better than he raps. Or else BBN is in for a world of hurt for the foreseeable future.