Former Wildcats endorse Mark Pope

Some strong words from a UK legend.

The Kentucky Wildcats have found their next head coach, as BYU’s Mark Pope and Mitch Barnhart are working towards a deal.

A Kentucky legend as a player and a part of the 1996 championship team, Pope received the backing of Rick Pitino earlier Thursday.

Now, he is receiving the backing of several former Wildcats, including Bluegrass legend Rex Chapman.

Chapman took to Twitter and said the following:

“If Mark Pope is hired at Kentucky I just feel compelled to say that Mark is one of the best people you could ever know. Fierce competitor. Man of character and integrity. Someone you feel comfortable sending your son to play for. A GREAT player. Better coach.”

He continued;

“Dude was freshman of the year in the PAC-10 for Washington, transferred to Kentucky and won a title as a player. As a player he would beat the shit out of you in the nicest way possible. Relentless work ethic. Played 6 years in the NBA. Has earned it..”

Here is what former Wildcats Nazr Mohammed and Chuck Heyes had to say about Mark Pope.

Pope has put up some solid analytic numbers on both sides of the ball with BYU but, unfortunately, has yet to win an NCAA Tournament game in his head coaching tenure.

This is going to be wild over the next 24 hours until this goes official. Let the fun begin.

