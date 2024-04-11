Twitter reactions to Kentucky targeting Mark Pope as head coach

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Well then.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Omaha Practice Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats have found their next coach.

According to multiple national media reporters, including Matt Norlander, the Cats have zeroed in on Mark Pope to take over the reins of the UK program.

This is happening, folks,

Pope, a former UK player, has spent the last five seasons as the head coach of the BYU Cougars and has led them to a 110-51 record. The Cougars were a hot team early this season but eventually cooled off and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just a few short weeks ago.

This news comes on the same day as Scott Drew and Dan Hurley turned down the Cats, and it is the day many thought the waiting game for Billy Donovan began. I guess that wasn’t true.

I'm not going to lie. This is a rather shocking development that is not likely going to be met well by the fanbase.

Let’s take a quick look at some Twitter reactions to this news:

