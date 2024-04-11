Twitter reactions to Kentucky targeting Mark Pope as head coach

The Kentucky Wildcats have found their next coach.

According to multiple national media reporters, including Matt Norlander, the Cats have zeroed in on Mark Pope to take over the reins of the UK program.

This is happening, folks,

Breaking news: Kentucky has lined up BYU's Mark Pope to be its next coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Nothing is signed at this hour but the sides are quickly working toward a deal and hope to get it done by the end of the night. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

Pope, a former UK player, has spent the last five seasons as the head coach of the BYU Cougars and has led them to a 110-51 record. The Cougars were a hot team early this season but eventually cooled off and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just a few short weeks ago.

This news comes on the same day as Scott Drew and Dan Hurley turned down the Cats, and it is the day many thought the waiting game for Billy Donovan began. I guess that wasn’t true.

I'm not going to lie. This is a rather shocking development that is not likely going to be met well by the fanbase.

Let’s take a quick look at some Twitter reactions to this news:

NEW: Kentucky is close to making Mark Pope its next men's basketball coach. https://t.co/Gi0U1zyaxN — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) April 12, 2024

This is an absolutely atrocious process from Barnhart. Pope was taking this job next week, a month from now, etc. Mitch Barnhart seriously needs to be fired over this. https://t.co/mr0AhTwTBM — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) April 12, 2024

Hiring a beloved player champion always works pic.twitter.com/4HfynQRGH6 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) April 12, 2024

I think fans would have rather waited until June for Billy Donovan... — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 12, 2024

I said this earlier and stand by it



If this happens, I think this is a mistake and shows a disconnect from the fanbase https://t.co/7NBp85Ihl1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 12, 2024

Preview of Big Blue Madness… pic.twitter.com/0JftJEmvkf — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 12, 2024

trying to measure my words



allow me to just say this



i am concerned this is the wrong choice — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) April 12, 2024

Um, respectfully, what are we doing — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) April 12, 2024

Was he literally hired to keep Reed Sheppard for a sophomore year? Even that’s not enough. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) April 12, 2024

This has to be a Big Blue Carti masterclass — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) April 12, 2024

we just downgraded — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) April 12, 2024

I think there’s a world where maybe Mark Pope could kill it at UK. Plays a great style. Beloved former UK champion. Super-smart guy. But I’m stunned that we are here three days after John Calipari officially stepped down. My gut is telling me something is “off” about this. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) April 12, 2024

And you thought the fan base was negative a week ago?…. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) April 12, 2024

I don't believe a majority of the donors backed this hire. I don't envision NIL looking great next season.



From the jump, a lack of fan support and a lack of NIL support.



Setting him up for failure... Not fair to anyone. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope and Jeff Sheppard were roommates at UK. — gene abell (@geneabell) April 12, 2024

Kentucky (Mark Pope), North Carolina (Hubert Davis), Duke (Jon Scheyer) and Indiana (Mike Woodson) all now have former players at the helm. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) April 12, 2024

Mark Pope is probably an upgrade in terms of on-court coaching (runs modern principles on offense, good coach) and a downgrade in program stability (will he consistently get kids? What level is he as a recruiter?)



Really interesting hire, honestly, for Kentucky. Could work well — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 12, 2024

Here’s what I will say about Mark Pope:



He has way more shit to him than most realize. https://t.co/TB1r83GC1a — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2024

I can confirm all of the national news media. UK is working on a deal to make Mark Pope the Wildcats next head basketball coach. But, I'm also told it's not anywhere near done. #BBN — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 12, 2024

On the bright side, Mark Pope has just one fewer NCAA Tournament wins over last 3 years than his predecessor. 1-0. — Darrell Bird (@DarrellBird) April 12, 2024

The #BBN wanted Kentucky to hire a coach with a National Championship on his resume.



Mitch Barnhart: “Mission Accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/B0IXSWYOEm — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 12, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!