Kentucky has zeroed in on Mark Pope with a deal imminent, per multiple reports

Well, things just got real.

According to multiple media reports, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching search is now focused in on Mark Pope.

Sounds like a deal is imminent.

BREAKING: Kentucky is closing in on hiring BYU's Mark Pope, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2024

Sources: Kentucky is targeting BYU coach Mark Pope to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/xpCnGk34a9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2024

The 51-year-old Pope played two seasons at Kentucky from 1994-96 after transferring from the Washington Huskies. He was a member of the 1996 NCAA National Championship, then spent several seasons in the NBA.

Pope first became a head coach when he took the Utah Valley job in 2015. He finished his four-year tenure there with a 77–56 record and three CBI appearances.

In 2019, Pope was hired by BYU and has since gone 110–52 in five seasons. He’s coming off a 19-15 season in the Cougars’ first season as a member of the Big 12 after previously playing in the Mountain West Conference. They earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 11-seed Duquesne in the Round of 64.

When news broke that Kentucky would interview the BYU Cougars head coach, it looked like the school was doing due diligence more than anything. It would seem Pope must have aced that interview.

This would be an underwhelming hire, but maybe Kentucky can get Pope on a cheap deal and spend major money on NIL. That’s about the best way I can make this hire sound reasonable.

Kentucky has focused its search on BYU head coach and former Wildcats player Mark Pope, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2024

