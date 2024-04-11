Rick Pitino calls Mark Pope an “unbelievable choice” for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats head coaching search is now starting to make a pivot, as Danny Hurley and Scott Drew both decided to stay put at their respective schools today.

As Mitch Barnhart and the athletic department weigh the idea of waiting out Billy Donovan or going to their next group of candidates, a new name has now been released as a name that is being considered… Mark Pope.

Pope is a very familiar name to the BBN, as the former Wildcat was a part of the 1996 championship team.

Now, Pope’s former coach is advocating for his candidacy.

Rick Pitino spoke with NJ Advance Media and had this to say regarding Pope;

“I love Mark Pope and his family, and he would be an unbelievable choice.”

Pope, the current head coach at BYU, led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament this last season and exited in the first round.

There are definitely bigger names on the list ahead of Pope, but this feels like another safe hire for Barnhart if he were to make it. I doubt it gets that far, but at least they are doing their due diligence across the board.

For now, consider Pope to be a fallback option if Kentucky misses on more coaching candidates.