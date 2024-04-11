My thoughts on where the Kentucky coaching search stands

When John Calipari left for Arkansas, Kentucky Basketball hoped to have a hire made by the end of the week.

After missing out on Dan Hurley and Scott Drew, that doesn’t appear likely to happen.

With those two out, all eyes turn to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. Once viewed as one of the best basketball minds of his generation, Donovan enjoyed a 19-year career with the Florida Gators from 1996-2015, advancing to four Final Fours and winning back-to-back national championships in 2006-07.

Donovan left for the NBA in 2015 and has been there ever since, spending five seasons in Oklahoma City and the past three in Chicago.

Currently, the Bulls are scheduled to be in the NBA Play-In Tournament, likely hosting the injury-ridden Atlanta Hawks next Wednesday. A loss would end the Bulls’ season, while a win would advance them to Friday’s knock-out round.

So, if Kentucky wants Donovan, they should not expect him to become available until next weekend. But if the Bulls win both games, their season goes on for at least another week, at which point it may be too long for Kentucky to wait.

As of now, I believe Kentucky does wait for a week to see what happens with Donovan.

If that’s the case, then Kentucky will likely interview candidates in the Tier II-III level of coaching candidates in the meantime.

That’s what I believe applies to BYU’s Mark Pope, who will reportedly interview for the job, according to Jon Rothstein. Many in the BBN threw up their arms in confusion at the report of interviewing a coach with zero NCAA Tournament wins. However, I think this is a case of Kentucky doing due diligence with other candidates.

That’s why I’d expect to hear of other names interview with the school in the coming days. Some candidates for that could be Xavier’s Sean Miller, Marquette’s Shaka Smart, and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl to go with Pope’s impending interview.

I don’t believe Rick Pitino is a candidate, so let’s just get that out of the way. I’d also be surprised if Chris Beard is a serious candidate. Those are two very tough sells to make for a legitimate Power Six program, let alone a blue blood.

Kentucky would be wise to wait for Donovan and interview other candidates in the meantime. After all, there’s always a chance we’re right back here in 4-5 years. Interviewing candidates can now build relationships that bear fruit if there’s a new coach needed in several years, which is possible if you hire someone like the 58-year-old Donovan (turns 59 on May 30th) or 64-year-old Pearl.

I do understand the unease with waiting. Every day a hire is not made is another day that could have been used to build the roster for next season.

Still, it’s the middle of April. It’s hard to see Kentucky getting into the mix for big-name high school recruits who are still uncommitted like Liam McNeeley. I doubt whoever the coach ends up being will keep Calipari’s recruits, including Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, and Billy Richmond. Somto Cyril and Karter Knox have already decommited. In-state product Travis Perry is the only recruit I can realistically see Kentucky keeping.

Of course, the majority of the roster is likely to be built through the transfer portal. We’ve still got another two and a half weeks until the spring portal window closes on May 1st. There will be plenty of other names emerging in the coming weeks, so the new coach will have options.

But let’s be real here. Once Calipari left Kentucky, the hope of having a Final Four contender next season went out the window, especially once Kentucky was turned down by the likes of Drew and Hurley. It’s going to be a rebuild, one that could include major growing pains for a season.

That’s okay. The long-term is what matters most. Making a bad hire now to increase the likelihood of assembling a good roster next season is not worth ending up with another coach who wins one NCAA Tournament game in four years. Kentucky needs to accept the fact that in order to make the best possible hire, next season has a real chance of being a wash.

Breathe, everyone. It’s going to take some patience with this one.