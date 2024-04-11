Seth Greenberg says Bruce Pearl is the best fit for Kentucky

With the coaching search still ongoing, a familiar face in the national basketball media to many Kentucky Wildcats fans is weighing in.

Seth Greenberg, who has been one of John Calipari’s biggest supporters in the national college basketball media, weighed in and said Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl would be the best fit for Kentucky’s coaching vacancy during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up show.

“If it’s not Coach Hurley and it’s not Billy Donovan, the best fit for Kentucky, in my opinion, is Bruce Pearl,” Greenberg stated. “He brings all the energy, the passion, the ownership. He’s a brilliant coach. He had success at Tennessee. He’s had incredible success at Auburn.”

Pearl knows a thing or two about coaching in the SEC. In six seasons as the head coach at Tennessee, Pearl made the tournament all six years, advancing to the second weekend in three of those six seasons after taking over a program that had gone 61–59 in the previous four seasons.

After some trouble with the NCAA, Pearl landed at Auburn for the 2014-15 season. During his tenure, Auburn has been to the NCAA Tournament six times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2019 by defeating Kentucky. That year, the Tigers narrowly lost to Virginia, and many think Auburn could’ve won a title that year.

Pearl’s name hasn’t shown up on a ton of lists of possible Kentucky coaches, and it could be that UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart isn’t interested in Pearl because of past issues with the NCAA. However, Greenberg’s points about the energy, passion, and success Pearl has had are certainly valid points, all of which are needed to succeed at Kentucky.

On the flip side, there are some valid concerns about Pearl’s tournament success. Aside from the Final Four in 2019, Pearl hasn’t made it out of the first weekend while at Auburn. In 2022, Auburn was a 2-seed and fell to 10-seed Miami in the Round of 32.

This year, Auburn was a 4-seed and fell to 13-seed Yale in the Round of 64.

