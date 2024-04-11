Mark Pope a candidate to be next Kentucky coach, per report

Scott Drew and Dan Hurley have said no to Kentucky Basketball.

Billy Donovan might be a candidate, but we won’t know for sure until the middle of next week at the earliest if the Chicago Bulls’ season comes to an end.

I’d still wager on Kentucky making a move for Donovan, but until then, other candidates must be vetted.

BYU Cougars head coach and former Wildcats center Mark Pope will be among the candidates UK is interested in, per Jon Rothstein.

Sources: BYU's Mark Pope is a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Kentucky.



Pope was a member of the 1996 national title team in Lexington. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2024

Pope, who played two years at Kentucky after transferring from the University of Washington, was a member of the 1996 NCAA National Championship squad before spending several years in the NBA.

The 51-year-old Pope has been a fast riser up the college ranks since taking the Utah Valley job in 2015. He finished his four-year tenure there with a 77–56 record, including a 48-21 mark over the final two seasons.

In 2019, Pope was hired by BYU and has since gone 110–52 in five seasons. He’s coming off a 19-15 season in the Cougars’ first season as a member of the Big 12, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 11-seed Duquesne in the Round of 64.

I think Kentucky will have to get several more ‘no thanks’ before Pope is a serious candidate for the opening, but he’s someone the school will at least vet.

