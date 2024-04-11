 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Scott Drew says no

Filed under:

Dan Hurley officially turns down Kentucky

Another no.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: Norwich Bulletin Connor Linskey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scott Drew said no, so Kentucky turned its focus to Dan Hurley.

Now, he has officially told the school no.

During an interview on The Jim Rome Show, Hurley made it clear why he’s staying at UConn and not leaving for a big-money offer from Kentucky or any other school.

“No. I think being who you say you are at your core. I know how much UConn and the state of Connecticut and the university, how much they value me and my staff and the program staying where they are. I know all those things are in place for us to press for the three-peat and show people who you are,” said Hurley.

“Once you make a certain amount of money, it doesn’t make that much of a difference in your life. I couldn’t be happier than I am here and knowing that the people that are with the portal, we’re going to have to be strategic there.”

There’s also this from KSR’s Matt Jones and CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

So that’s that. Kentucky is 0/2 in its coaching search, and the focus now likely turns to the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan.

This is gonna take a bit.

In This Stream

Kentucky Coach Search 2024: Everything to know

View all 41 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...