Dan Hurley officially turns down Kentucky

Scott Drew said no, so Kentucky turned its focus to Dan Hurley.

Now, he has officially told the school no.

During an interview on The Jim Rome Show, Hurley made it clear why he’s staying at UConn and not leaving for a big-money offer from Kentucky or any other school.

“No. I think being who you say you are at your core. I know how much UConn and the state of Connecticut and the university, how much they value me and my staff and the program staying where they are. I know all those things are in place for us to press for the three-peat and show people who you are,” said Hurley.

“Once you make a certain amount of money, it doesn’t make that much of a difference in your life. I couldn’t be happier than I am here and knowing that the people that are with the portal, we’re going to have to be strategic there.”

There’s also this from KSR’s Matt Jones and CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Hurley gave Kentucky their official No a bit ago. He turned down a massive offer



UK now has the choice on whether to wait next week for after the Play-in game for Billy Donovan — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 11, 2024

Said one source on Hurley to Kentucky: “They could offer $20 million a year and he wouldn’t go.”



Hurley, the national coach of the year, has the perfect job for him, has the top staff in the country and is running the best program in the sport.



Always seemed far-fetched as is. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 11, 2024

So that’s that. Kentucky is 0/2 in its coaching search, and the focus now likely turns to the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan.

This is gonna take a bit.