Kentucky now has to make Dan Hurley tell them no

Scott Drew is now off the table for the Kentucky Wildcats,

If you’ve followed this coaching search, you’d know that Drew, along with UConn’s Dan Hurley, were the top choices. Kentucky wanted to get this search wrapped up ASAP, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards now that Drew has opted to stay at Baylor.

As of Thursday morning, there’s been no public confirmation that Hurley has told Kentucky no. Until that happens, Kentucky needs to go all out to get him to Lexington.

It’s still a longshot, but at this point, it’s still a shot Kentucky must take. And now that Drew is out of the picture, Kentucky can afford to wait for Hurley to say now. Part of that is because the third option appears to be Billy Donovan, and the Chicago Bulls’ season won’t end until April 17th at the earliest.

UConn is currently scheduled to have a national championship parade on Saturday, so nothing is happening before then. And if he says no, it’s all-in time for Billy Donovan.

For now, expect this coaching search to extend for another week.

Also, be sure to check out what the Bleav in Kentucky crew had to say about the search and other UK Athletics topics.

