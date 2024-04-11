Billy Donovan could be a realistic candidate if Scott Drew and Dan Hurley fall through

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching search is well underway, as things seem to be trending in the right direction for one of the top three names to be the new coach in Lexington.

While all signs seem to be pointing to Scott Drew being the choice, one very familiar name has still been circulated as a potential option… Billy Donovan.

Now, we have all heard the horse farm story, but is the third time really the charm when it comes to the Donovan- UK marriage? According to a report by Ben Roberts of The Herald-Leader, the Chicago Bulls head coach could be open to a potential return to college basketball.

NEW: And here's something else to think about while Scott Drew ponders his future…



Could Billy Donovan be the next head coach at Kentucky?



It’s more realistic than many might believe.



“But the Herald-Leader has been told over the course of the past couple of days that Donovan could be much more open now to a return to college — particularly, a return to blue-blood Kentucky, where he was an assistant coach under Rick Pitino for five years — than at any point since leaving this level of the sport for the NBA in 2015,” writes Roberts.

What’s the hold-up? The timing.

The Bulls are scheduled to play next week in the NBA play-in-games, and although a loss would end their season, a win could potentially catapult this into a several-week-long situation. With the current state of the roster, it seems to be just too big of a risk for Mitch Barnhart and the Athletic Department. Which does make complete sense.

Now, if Drew and Danny Hurley both turn them down, and the Bulls lose next week, this becomes a much more fluid situation. But hearing there could be some interest is definitely one that could keep the BBN chomping at the bit.