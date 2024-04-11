Karl-Anthony Towns set to return to the court prior to the regular season’s end

Injuries to star big men are a tough part of basketball, and there aren’t many programs that know it better than the Kentucky Wildcats.

Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins have all struggled at the highest level of basketball with nagging injuries.

However, the plan is for KAT, who is one of the leaders for the Minnesota Timberwolves, to get back onto the hardwood. He should see time prior to the end of the regular season.

Here’s an update from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s Shams Charania also said that KAT is “expected” to get back on the court, suggesting that the return during the regular season is more of a surefire happening.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t planning to play vs. the Denver Nuggets tonight on ESPN in a showdown for first-place in the West, but a return on the weekend against Atlanta or Phoenix looms possible, sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since March 4 with a meniscus injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

The ascension of Anthony Edwards is what has boosted the Wolves this season, but the continued strong play of KAT has been a staple of the Minnesota organization over the last nine years.

He is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, and while neither of those is the best of his career, KAT’s impact is certainly still there. His return from injury will make the Wolves a true title contender, especially with the pieces they were able to fill the roster out with.

This playoff run will be especially memorable for KAT since he played just 29 games a season ago and has eclipsed 50 games in just two of the last five seasons.