Josh Allen becomes NFL’s third-highest defensive player after monster extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a stud when they drafted Josh Allen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Allen went 7th overall, and while he’s not the most popular Josh Allen in the NFL, he is certainly paid like one of the best in the game.

Allen and the Jags agreed to a $150 million deal that includes $88 million guaranteed, and he’s becoming one of the top defensive players in the NFL with the payday.

Josh Allen becomes the third-highest paid defensive player in the NFL. https://t.co/N8hMbTUZSV — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 10, 2024

There’s no reason to think Allen isn’t worth this type of money, especially after totaling a career-high 17.5 sacks last season. He had 7.5 or fewer sacks in three of his four seasons in the league, but he really came onto the scene in a big way last season.

Not only did he total 17.5 sacks, but he also chipped in 66 tackles, 33 quarterback hits, and an interception. It was a dominant season for the 26-year-old EDGE rusher who has yet to hit his peak.

With Trevor Lawrence leading the charge for the Jags, the expectations in Jacksonville are going to be sky-high this upcoming season.