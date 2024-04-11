Scott Drew passes on offer to be next Kentucky Basketball head coach

Scott Drew will not be the next head coach of Kentucky Basketball.

According to Matt Norlander, Drew has passed on the Wildcats.

Kentucky had targeted Drew to replace John Calipari, who is leaving to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

BREAKING: Scott Drew has passed on Kentucky’s offer and will remain at Baylor, source tells @CBSSports. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 11, 2024

Drew began his coaching career as an assistant for Valparaiso under his father, Homer Drew. Following his father’s retirement in 2002, Drew became the head coach of Valparaiso for one season before leaving for the Baylor Bears.

Drew has been in Waco since 2003, taking over the program in August of that year due to a scandal within the program before he arrived, which led to the firing of Dave Bliss. It was a scandal so deep that it led to the program being put on probation until 2010 and lost a year of non-conference play in the 2005-06 season, among other punishments.

It was as close to the death penalty as a school can get, and it made for one of the biggest rebuilding jobs ever seen in a Power Five conference.

Oh, and even before the scandal, Baylor had just four NCAA Tournament appearances all time and one since 1950.

After four losing seasons to start off his career in Waco, Drew led Baylor to a breakthrough in the 2007-08 season, guiding the Bears to a 21-11 finish and an NCAA Tournament berth. Baylor would go 24-15 the following season as the NIT runner-up.

The 2009-10 season was when Drew really rose to national prominence, as he led the Bears to a 28-8 finish before losing to Duke in the Elite Eight. It was the first time in program history that Baylor even made a Sweet 16.

Two years later, Drew led Baylor to a 30-8 record while losing to Anthony Davis-led Kentucky in the Elite Eight. That’s two losses to the eventual national champions.

Drew would lead Baylor to the NCAA Tournament in five of the next six seasons. They were well on their way to doing it again in the 2019-20 season, finishing 26-4 before COVID-19 nixed the NCAA Tournament.

The following year was when Drew finally broke through to his first Final Four, and he made the most of it, as the Bears went on to beat previously unbeaten Gonzaga for the NCAA Championship.

For his career, Drew has a 466–255 coaching record (64.6%).

On to the next one for Kentucky.