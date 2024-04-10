Restaurant in Waco received calls and positive reviews from BBN about Scott Drew

With the official departure of John Calipari to Arkansas, Kentucky Wildcats fans are more than ready for the next head coach in Lexington.

Numerous names have circulated about the open position, such as Dan Hurley, Billy Donovan, Scott Drew, and others.

Wednesday afternoon was another roller coaster for Big Blue Nation as speculations and rumors blew up about a potential plane heading to Lexington from Waco...

Everyone was thinking that plane had current Baylor head coach Scott Drew traveling to Kentucky for a meeting with Mitch Barnhart.

But that rumor quickly died with a post on X from Coach Drew having lunch in Waco.

Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank! pic.twitter.com/OP2OfYNhnZ — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 10, 2024

Once Coach Drew let the internet know where he was... Big Blue Nation took care of the rest.

Scott Drew's viral tweet about having lunch at a Mi Casita in Waco resulted in the restaurant getting hundreds of calls and having an uptick in 5 star reviews! #SicEm #Baylor @BUDREW pic.twitter.com/sILlXU2dBv — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) April 10, 2024

The Mi Casita restaurant owner said the restaurant received hundreds of phone calls and five-star reviews online because of Drew’s post on X.

A few of the reviews online stated:

Five stars: “Any taco spot that’s good enough for the future coach at Kentucky is good enough for me!!”

Five stars: “Great place! Called and asked for Scott Drew and they put him on the phone! Very good customer service. This place is 10/10 from a Kentucky fan.”

Five stars: “Perfect place to share one last meal with a friend before moving 968 miles for a new job.”

The current Google reviews of the Mexican restaurant in Waco pic.twitter.com/uj7aiyP9HS — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 10, 2024

There is a real possibility that the Baylor Bears head coach could be the next coach at Kentucky, but one thing is for sure: Big Blue Nation never fails to disappoint!