Calipari jokes about not starting Reed Sheppard and says he will be a lottery pick

Wednesday evening, the Arkansas Razorbacks welcomed head coach John Calipari to Fayetteville, embarking on the new era of college basketball in Bud Walton Arena.

Well, Coach Cal didn’t stick around to do “Call the Hogs,” to the dismay of some. However, he did drop a final joke surrounding his star freshman, Reed Sheppard.

While talking in his introductory press conference, Cal made a joke about not starting Sheppard as the BBN pleaded for all season. Even so, Cal expects the freshman guard to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft this summer.

“Reed Sheppard… ‘well you didn’t start him’ well, he’s going to be a lottery pick.” — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) April 11, 2024

Despite the flaws, Coach Cal played a crucial role in making Sheppard the player he is today. Likely a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, not starting Sheppard and Rob Dillingham was the talk of the country and especially the fanbase.

Now, the Cats just need their next coach, who can hopefully find a way to sway the star guard into a return to Lexington.

But assuming Sheppard does go pro, we should all wish him the best and thank him for making the BBN proud!