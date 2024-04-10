Scott Drew’s family reportedly visited Kentucky on Wednesday; decision expected Thursday

Remember the rumors that Scott Drew visited Lexington on Wednesday?

While Scott himself did not make the trip, there were apparently several members of the Drew family visiting the Bluegrass.

According to Kentucky Today/Berea Citizen reporter Keith Taylor, Drew’s family visited Lexington to get a feel for the city and its university, while Drew himself is expected to make a decision on Thursday.

Taylor was the first to report that Kentucky had offered the job to Drew.

Scott Drew's family was in Lexington today to "check things out" Talking it through tonight and expect a decision tomorrow. — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 11, 2024

It’s pretty evident that Kentucky is going all out to reel Drew in. UConn’s Dan Hurley may have been the No. 1 target, but Drew looks like the kind of candidate the school would be ecstatic to land, and they should be. He’s done an outstanding job of resuscitating Baylor.

Before him, Baylor had significantly less success than Vanderbilt, who had six career Sweet 16 appearances through 2007.

Baylor had zero until Drew took them to the Elite Eight in 2010 before falling to eventual champion Duke.

He also won it all in 2021, which is a lot more than Kentucky has done for far too long.