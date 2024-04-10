Somto Cyril gets out of NLI with Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have lost another recruit in the class of 2024.

Late Wednesday night, On3’s Joe Tipton broke the news that Somto Cyril had been released from his NLI with Kentucky, putting the 4-star prospect back on the market.

A 6-foot-10 and 240-pound center, Cyril plays his high school basketball for Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He ultimately chose the Wildcats over offers from Kansas, Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee, among others. He’s currently ranked 41st overall in the 2024 class via 247 Sports Composite.

A Nigerian native, Cyril is already an older prospect at 19 years old. There was previous speculation that he could become eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft and test the process, but that has yet to come to fruition.

Karter Knox has previously decommitted from Kentucky, while Jayden Quaintance has requested to be released from his NLI. I’m not expecting any of those three to end up with Kentucky come next season.

Best of luck to Cyril as looks for a new home.

NEWS: 2024 Top-50 recruit Somto Cyril has been released from his National Letter of Intent to Kentucky and will reopen his recruitment, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/OqLA0LAHJb pic.twitter.com/lLvf4uSu6D — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 11, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and more, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!