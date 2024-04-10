John Calipari introductory press conference with Arkansas

After a special era of Kentucky Basketball came to an end this week, John Calipari is now the head coach of Arkansas Basketball.

News broke late Sunday night that Calipari was likely leaving for Arkansas after 15 seasons with the Wildcats, which included four Final Fours and a national title. He was officially hired by Arkansas on Tuesday, as he’ll now look to get the program back to the glory days it enjoyed in the 90s under Nolan Richardson.

On Wednesday night, Calipari had his introductory press conference with the Razorbacks, which saw him make his Hogs debut in front of a rocking crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

“We loved our time there. We gave every ounce of everything we had to that job, that state, that school,” said Calipari of his time at Kentucky. “I walk away sad but with no regrets. We left nothing on the table. There’s not a whole lot more we could’ve tried to do.”

Below, you can watch the full event, courtesy of K8 News.

