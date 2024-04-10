La’Vell Wright leaving Kentucky

In the college football world, spring practice is wrapping up, and the transfer portal will reopen from April 16th through April 30th. That’s why we’re going to see another wave of players entering the portal in the coming weeks.

The Kentucky Wildcats have one before the portal reopens, as running back La’Vell Wright is opting to transfer.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news Wednesday afternoon that Wright is portaling as a graduate transfer, which means he doesn’t have to wait for the portal to reopen.

Kentucky RB La'Vell Wright has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned.



Missed the 2023 season due to injury. Has 48 career carries for 238 rushing yards with 1 TD. UK added Chip Trayanum from the portal in winter.https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/aD7xWVABK6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 10, 2024

A product of North Hardin High School in Radcliff (KY), Wright was a 3-star class of 2021 prospect who chose Kentucky over Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland, and West Virginia. He was ranked 836th overall by 247 Sports and eighth in the state of Kentucky.

Sadly, injuries have largely kept Wright from seeing the field since arriving in Lexington. He has just 48 career runs for 238 yards (5.0 avg) and one score. 39 of those carries came during the 2022 season. He missed all of 2023 due to injury and wasn’t projected to be in the top three of the RB rotation next season.

Best of luck to Wright as he looks for a new home.