Jayden Quaintance requests release from NLI with Kentucky

With John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, the Kentucky Wildcats will almost certainly lose most of the 2024 recruiting class.

Kentucky has already watched Karter Knox decommit. However, the big fish is 5-star center Jayden Quaintance, who is also going back on the market.

247 Sports’ Eric Bossi broke the news Wednesday on Twitter that Quaintance has asked for a release from his NLI with Kentucky.

Five-star Jayden Quaintance has requested his release from Kentucky his father tells @247Sports. https://t.co/qeb85swwN9 — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 10, 2024

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Quaintance plays for Word Of God Christian Academy in North Carolina. He’s ranked eighth overall in the class of 2024 by 247 Sports Composite. His other finalist was Missouri, though he previously considered Baylor, where Scott Drew is currently the head coach but has strong interest from Kentucky.

When it came out that Cal was leaving, a report surfaced that Quaintance was not initially planning to follow Cal to Arkansas. However, I’d venture to guess the Hogs will still be a major player for him, probably more than Kentucky, pending who the next head coach is.

There’s no sugarcoating this one. It’s a big loss for Kentucky, but if you’re looking for some small silver lining, Quaintance will be only 17 years old next season, so it is fair to wonder how well he’ll hold up in the SEC. Losing him could allow Kentucky to pursue a veteran who’s more ready for the college grind, but it’s going to be very hard to find someone better than Quaintance.

